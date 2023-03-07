Kangana Ranaut shares her list of 8 favourite films and it has only one Hindi movie. See here

Kangana Ranaut has shared the list of her favourite films on Twitter. The actor was responding to a Twitter user who had shared his own list. Kangana, who is celebrating 9 years of her film Queen on Tuesday, listed only one Hindi film among her favourite films. And it was none other than Guru Dutt's 1957 cult film Pyaasa. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ryan Reynolds' 'Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood' comment: 'Trying to steal our screens'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the list, Kangana wrote, “My fav eight films, do watch them if you haven’t already. 1) Amadeus 2) The Shawshank Redemption 3) American Beauty 4) Pyaasa 5) Amour 6) Seven Year Itch 7) Interstellar 8) The Notebook.”

Pyaasa was directed, produced and written by Guru Dutt and starred him in the role of a disillusioned Urdu poet. The film also had Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman and Johnny Walker among the ensemble cast. Among the Hollywood films, Kangana listed all from romantic classics like Amour, Ryan Gosling's The Notebook, Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch to Christopher Nolan's brain-twisting sci-fi film, Interstellar. Just like many other movie lovers, Morgan Freeman's The Swashank Redemption found a spot on Kangana's list as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana Ranaut shared a list on Twitter.

Kangana is currently working on her next Tamil film, Chandramukhi 2. She will be seen as a classical dancer in the film and has been learning dance since quite a few months.

She recently wrapped up filming for her solo directorial Emergency, in which she will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film has Anupam Kher in the role of Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhary as Indira Gandhi's close confidante, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi and Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She has also wrapped up work on Tejas but the film is yet to get a release date. She plays an air force pilot in the film. Her production venure, Tiku Weds Sheru, too is yet to get a release date. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She has announced Manikarnika sequel and Sita- The Incarnation as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.