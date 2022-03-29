Kangana Ranaut shares pics of Will Smith doing puja in India, says he's ‘bidga hua Sanghi' like her

Kangana Ranaut called Hollywood actor Will Smith a 'Sanghi' as she made a joke about him slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. 'Sanghi' in its literal sense means someone who is a member of the Indian right-wing organisation RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) or its affiliates, but it is also liberally used for those who agree with their political ideology. Kangana shared a meme about the Oscars slapping incident that compared Will to being a Sanghi, and sarcastically said that the Hollywood actor is also a rowdy person like her. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut defends Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock; wants him to join Lock Upp: 'If some idiot...'

Kangana shared the meme on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. It featured a collage of Will Smith's pictures, two of which showed him performing prayers as per the Hindu rituals. The third image showed him posing for a picture with spiritual leader Sadhguru during their meeting in 2020. The fourth picture showed him smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The pictures were respectively captioned, "Pooja bhi karta hu, jaap bhi karta hu, kahi devta na ban jaau, isiliye faaltu jokes par haath saaf bhi karta hu (I pray, I chant hymns also. So that I don't become a God, I also slap people on hearing useless jokes)." Kangana added her own opinion to the meme, writing, "Hence proved Will is Sanghi...woh bhi bigda hua like me (he is also rowdy like me)." She also added a series of fire emojis at the end of her message.

Kangana Ranaut jokingly dubbed Will Smith a ‘Sanghi’ through a meme she shared on Instagram Stories.

It comes after she defended Will's action at the event, for which he has now apologised. Kangana had written in support of the actor, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did."

Will had slapped Chris after he joked about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved. Jada has alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss in patches.

