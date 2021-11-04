Kangana Ranaut shares video of her as a teen snubbing Karan Johar at awards show, says her attitude was always ‘kharab’

Kangana Ranaut revisited her long-running feud with Karan Johar by sharing a video of her snubbing him at the Filmfare Awards in 2007. She said that even though she was new in Bollywood back then, she had the same attitude.

The video showed Karan hosting the awards ceremony and announcing the next award. “This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years,” he said. The clip then cut to Kangana being declared the winner and her receiving the trophy on stage.

As Kangana walked away from the stage after receiving the award, Karan tried to get her attention but appeared to be snubbed by her. “Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here,” he said, before adding, “If that matters at all.” On receiving no response, he said, “Doesn’t seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana.” +

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Haha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai (my attitude was always bad).” In a follow-up post, she added, “This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa hi tha (but my attitude was still like this).” Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017, Kangana called Karan the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia’, sparking a nationwide debate. She has often accused him of conspiring to sabotage the careers of outsiders and promoting star kids instead.

Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Her upcoming projects include Dhaakad, in which she will be seen playing a spy; Tejas, in which she will play an Indian Air Force pilot; and Sita: The Incarnation, in which she will play the titular role of the Hindu goddess.

Apart from this, Kangana will also direct and star in Aparjita Ayodhya and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. She is also producing the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks her foray into the digital space.