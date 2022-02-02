Kangana Ranaut stuns in white as she visits Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Mumbai bungalow with Avneet Kaur. Watch

On Tuesday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui welcomed Kangana Ranaut to his new home in Mumbai - she was accompanied by Avneet Kaur. Kangana is the producer of Nawazuddin's upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, in which he co-stars with Avneet.

After arriving at Nawazuddin's residence, Kangana and Avneet joined him for a photoshoot outside his bungalow. While posing for the paparazzi, Kangana flashed her signature victory sign and said: “Tiku Weds Sheru."

Kangana, known for her love for sarees, stunned in white - she accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and bright red lips. Tiku Weds Sheru co-stars Avneet and Nawazuddin opted for black outfits.

Kangana Ranaut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. (Varinder Chawla)

Nawazuddin has named his bungalow Nawab, in memory of his late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui. The actor personally supervised the renovation work, which took three years to be completed. He took up the role of interior designing to create the house of his dreams. The essence of Nawazuddin's bungalow is said to have been inspired by his house in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, glimpses of Nawazuddin's home showed a towering archway marks the entry to the bungalow, which comes with traditional wooden doors and windows. The bungalow also has a sprawling lawn, a snippet of which Nawazuddin shared on his Instagram recently.

Directed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic drama which marks Kangana's debut production. She often shares snippets of the film's shoot on her Instagram. Kangana will also be taking up the role of a show host for an Ekta Kapoor produced show, something which the actor confirmed on Tuesday in a now-deleted post.

Nawazuddin, who headlined the widely successful web series Sacred Games, is no longer in the mood for shows, he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview. Which means, Nawazuddin has a list of films lined-up, which includes Adbhut and Heropanti 2, among others.

