‘Don’t daydream about my jawani': Kangana Ranaut takes a sharp dig at Baba Ramdev, reminds him of SC case against him

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stirred controversy last month after she said that some young Hindu women flaunt freedom without accountability and called them ‘generation gutter’. Baba Ramdev was asked about these remarks of Kangana about the Gen Z at a recent event. He reportedly called the statement a reflection of a ‘spoilt mind’, urging her political party to take note of it. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams reducing relationships to ‘body counts’, blames ‘western culture’ for spouses killing each other)

What did Kangana say?

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Baba Ramdev for talking about her character.

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Kangana has now taken note of Baba Ramdev's comments on her at the event and reacted to it. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kangana took a sharp dig at Baba Ramdev and said, “Baba ji don't day dream about my jawani or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. Atleast mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud efficacy claims (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court) based on hard facts not some gossip or assumptions.”

She added, “So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here.”

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

As per a report on Aaj Tak, when Baba Ramdev was asked about the actor's comments to describe a generation, he began questioning her education. Ramdev said, "What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don't want to talk about such people. Calling the youth ‘generation gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind."

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana had labeled certain young protesters and women as ’generation gutter,' accusing them of adopting westernized mindsets. When Baba Ramdev apologised to the Supreme Court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana had labeled certain young protesters and women as ’generation gutter,' accusing them of adopting westernized mindsets. When Baba Ramdev apologised to the Supreme Court {{/usCountry}}

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The point that Kangana mentioned about Baba Ramdev and the Supreme Court dates back to 2024. Baba Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna were summoned by the Supreme Court after the company defied the court's earlier order regarding misleading advertising. They were asked to explain why contempt action should not initiated against them for violating the top court’s orders prohibiting advertisements claiming to cure diseases and discrediting modern medicine.

Baba Ramdev then issued an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for not complying with its order in the misleading advertisements case. Later, she clarified that she had not made a blanket statement about the protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak and she "specifically referred to some people or some women".