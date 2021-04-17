Kangana Ranaut tells Kartik Aaryan not to be 'scared' of Karan Johar amid Dostana 2 recasting: 'Leave him alone'

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the recent developments on Karan Johar's production venture, Dostana 2. An announcement of recasting came hours after rumours of a rift between Kartik Aaryan and the makers surfaced online. Kartik, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya, had shot for a few portions of the film and was due to start shooting again later this month.

Kangana tweeted late Friday, "Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him... Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos...Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also."

She further wrote, "Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love."

Many fans were angry at Kangana for the mention of Sushant Singh Rajput in her tweets, and reminded her that his death was a 'sensitive' case, which was still under investigation. One wrote, "This is not acceptable from her or her team atleast. Everyone is same in bollywood. NCB Challenge Rhea Bail."

Another one tweeted, "And one more thing..insider outsider doesnt matter to SSRIANS now,we have boycotted BULLYWEED on the day when our Sushant was forcefully taken away from us Now u keep this nepo fight with urself, we will cherish Sushant memories till our last breathe NCB Challenge Rhea Bail."

Earlier in the day, various reports claimed that Kartik's 'unprofessional' behaviour upset the makers, leading to his ouster from Dostana 2. Twitter was flooded with messages supporting him, with many insisting there was some foul play involved.

Later, Dharma Productions said in a statement, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Dostana 2 will be a sequel to Karan Johar's 2008 production, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.