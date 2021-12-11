Kangana Ranaut thanks Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for sending her ghee laddoos: 'Bahut bahut badhai'

Kangana Ranaut received a box of sweets from newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a gift box featuring packed sweets, flowers and a note with her name written on it.

The Manikarnika actor revealed the box included ghee laddoos. Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, “Delicious desi ghee laddoos from newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal... thank you aur bahut bahut badhai (hearty congratulations.)”

Kangana Ranaut received wedding sweets from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the day, Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from their wedding ceremony along with identical notes. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote.

Ahead of their wedding, Kangana had penned a note, lauding ‘rich and successful leading ladies of the film industry’ for ‘breaking sexist norms’ by marrying men who are younger to them.

Although she didn't mention Katrina and Vicky's name, she seemed to be referring to the couple since they share an age gap of five years. “Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype,” she wrote in a post shared on her Instagram Stories.

Katrina and Vicky have been rumoured to be dating since 2019. Till their wedding, the couple never confirmed their relationship status to the press.