Kangana Ranaut: 'There may be nepotism in the South film industry but outsiders are not subjected to bullying'

Expressing hopes to work in many more films in the south Indian film industry, Kangana Ranaut says, 'there may be nepotism in the South film industry but there is no groupism and gangism'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that nepotism may exist in south Indian film industry, but outsiders are not bullied. She was speaking at the trailer launch of her trilingual film, Thalaivi, in Chennai Tuesday afternoon. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, across cinemas next month.

"Since Thalaivi is the culmination of many industries, one thing that I have noticed in the South film industries–be it Tamil or Telugu–is that there may be nepotism in the South film industry but there is no groupism and gangism. There’s no subjecting outsiders to bullying,” Kangana said.

“They are very supportive and inclusive of people who come from outside. And the kind of love and encouragement I have experienced here, I don’t want to leave. I’m here now. I hope to do many more films here,” she added.

Kangana is credited with having kick started the debate around nepotism in the Hindi film industry. After having created a furore while speaking on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, calling the filmmaker a 'flag-bearer of nepotism', she has been slamming the culture of favouritism and lobbying in Bollywood for years now.

Kangana launched the trailer on her 34th birthday on Tuesday. Directed by AL Vijay, the biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about her accent for the role of Jaya, Kangana said at the launch, "My accent is nowhere close to being right. Tamil particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. I had done the film now but I don't think he has okayed the accent till now. While I was on roll, he was still auditioning and told me that I have found a crystal clear accent that I was looking for in Hyderabad. So, obviously, he has rejected me long ago."

Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. It will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021.

