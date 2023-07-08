Kangana Ranaut manifests Waheeda Rehman's 'full-fledged role', compliments Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar performance

Kangana Ranaut has praised Sharmila Tagore and compared her performance in Gulmohar to the 'warmth of winter sun'. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, she also urged her fans and followers to 'manifest' Waheeda Rehman in a 'full-fledged role. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut shares her list of 8 favourite films and it has only one Hindi movie)

Kangana praises Sharmila

Kangana Ranaut shared a post about Waheeda Rehman and Sharmila Tagore.

On Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of Sharmila Tagore smiling. It is a still from Gulmohar. She wrote, "On a different note, recently saw a lovely film Gulmohar, was beyond delighted to see veteran superstar Sharmilaji back on screen...her screen presence, voice modulation, nuances in her performance was like the warmth of winter sun...so beautiful and elegant (red heart emoji)."

Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar stars Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee. The film revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home - Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar in March this year.

Kangana talks about Waheeda

She also wrote on Saturday, "Now, hoping to see Waheeda ji in full-fledged role soon...come on everyone let's manifest this (hug face and star face emojis)." Kangana also posted a throwback picture of Waheeda Rehman from one of her films. In the photo, Waheeda smiled as she looked ahead of her. She added the Guide song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re as the background music.

Kangana shared photos of Sharmila and Waheeda.

Kangana spoke about Waheeda earlier too

Earlier this year, Kangana had chosen Waheeda's 1957 cult film Pyaasa among her favourite films. Taking to Twitter she replied to a person and shared her list. Kangana wrote, “My fav eight films, do watch them if you haven’t already. 1) Amadeus 2) The Shawshank Redemption 3) American Beauty 4) Pyaasa 5) Amour 6) Seven Year Itch 7) Interstellar 8) The Notebook.” Pyaasa was directed, produced and written by Guru Dutt. Apart from Waheeda, the film also starred Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, and Johnny Walker.

Waheeda praised Kangana

In 2019, Waheeda Rehman had praised Kangana for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. As quoted by news agency PTI, she had said, “I am highly impressed by Kangana’s performance and direction in Manikarnika. She looks absolutely fabulous and beautiful. I am really happy and proud of her. God bless her and wishing her all the best. I called Kangana to show me this movie because I was very keen. I really liked the film. She has done a really good job -- acting and directing.”

