Kani Kusruti feels she is an 'average actor', has no 'passion' for it: 'I reserve my pride, happiness for other things'

Kani Kusruti has had a wonderful year, professionally. Her film, All We Imagine As Light won the grand prize at Cannes and is now making waves in the US during the award season. At the same time, her new film, Girls Will Be Girls, is streaming on Prime Video, earning her more acclaim. Talking with HT about the films and her year, the actor emphasises that she considers herself 'average' and derives joy from things apart from acting. (Also read: Kani Kusruti breaks down recalling financial struggles: ‘Had ₹3,000 in my account’) Kani Kusruti has had a wonderful 2024 courtesy of All We Imagine As Light and Girls Will Be Girls.

Kani Kusruti on her 2024

Ask her about her year so far, and Kani responds with a smile, "It's not one person's journey. A film is the work of a large number of people. You see actors as the face of it. But a lot of people work towards that end. To share that happiness has been great in both films. It's not an individual journey."

The actor says that being recognised or praised for her work does make her happy, but there are other things she values more. "I have been notorious in Kerala for the way I have lived. My parents and I have never been shy of what we want to speak. For that, especially women and girls have come up to me and said that what I said changed their lives. I take a little pride in that, sometimes. But acting, not really," explains Kani.

Why Kani calls herself an average actor

She may be the talk of tinseltown these days because of her acclaimed performances, but Kani considers herself an 'average actor'. She reasons, "I honestly think I am an average actor because acting is not my passion. I happened to be an actor, and I worked hard to do my best. But I have been surrounded by amazing actors on that journey. When people like or don't like my work, it doesn't affect me so much because I know my place here. I greatly respect the other talented actors, many of whom work way harder than me."

The actor explains that she is not being humble but just honest about her priorities. "There are things I am better at, maybe being an assistant producer. And with that, I enjoy it more. I don't get so much happiness from acting, honestly. But pride and happiness are something I reserve for other things I do in life," she says.

Kani's Girls Will Be Girls sees her as a mother to a teenage daughter who is navigating her own loneliness and her girl's first tryst with love and sexual liberation. Directed by Shuchi Talati and co-produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the film also stars newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.