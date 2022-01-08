Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kannada actor Yash on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis: We are optimistic but fed up of this
bollywood

Kannada actor Yash on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis: We are optimistic but fed up of this

Kannada actor Yash says that though we are all going through bad times, nothing in permanent. Last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 1 in 2018, he is awaiting the release of his next, the sequel to it.
Kannada superstar Yash turns 36 January 8 and he urges everyone to be positive amid the ongoing health crisis.
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

The ongoing pandemic and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases all over the country has got people worried again, including Kannada actor Yash, who admits that he is “fed up with this yet we all are optimistic”.

He notes, “We never thought there would be a day when we have to sit at home and do nothing. Human are like this, we need things to happen the way we want to happen. We are tuned (programmed) to live our life a certain way and if that is not happening then it is a problem. But nature, on the other hand, is different.”

Yash continues, “Not just cinema industry but a lot of people are going through a bad phase... there is no consistency in their incomes, plus there is psychological pressure. However, let’s hope [for a better tomorrow] and be positive. It should settle down. Eventually any pain has to end. Nothing is permanent. It has gone to an extent, but it has to come down.”

RELATED STORIES

On the professional front, it has been a long time since his fans have seen him on the big screen. Yash, who was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 1 back in 2018, talking about its sequel shares, “We are equally excited about presenting the film to our fans because we know what we have created. I know people will love it. It is like you are a cook and everything is ready and you know people are hungry but there is some process you need to finish. That’s taking time.”

On a personal note, the actor celebrates his 36th birthday on January 8. He shares that he misses pre-pandemic birthdays, mainly because he used to enjoy meeting his fans, who used to shower him with gifts.

“My birthday is for my fans. I am an actor and I have a big family, not just parents, wife and kids. All my fans are my family. We have gotten used to it and we don’t know how to celebrate birthday now. We have to just stand and meet people,” he says, adding, “Even in my wedding I had a special reception for my fans five years ago. We all work hard for that, and we actors need that attention, appreciation, love and when it comes in such big fold you receive it with open arms. Unfortunately, given the situation, I can’t do that this year.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP