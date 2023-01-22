Kannada films will always be my priority: Sapthami on Bollywood debut

Actor Sapthami Gowda, who was last seen in Kantara (2022), is currently shooting for filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next, The Vaccine War, in Hyderabad. Excited about foraying into Hindi films with the Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar-starrer, Gowda says, “Vivek sir watched Kantara and spoke to Rishab Shetty (Kantara director and actor) sir. He mentioned that I’d be perfect for a character in his next. Rishab sir gave him my contact and Vivek sir called me and offered the role. He said, ‘I’ll be glad if you’d be a part of this film’. I got on board immediately. I was briefed about my character and a script was sent over to me soon. And just like that, I made my Bollywood debut.”

Although this is her third film as an actor and her first Hindi outing, the actor doesn’t see herself seeking a permanent place in Bollywood. “If any project appeals to me, I am happy to be a part of it. But I am always looking for Kannada film projects and that is my priority. I like the language. I have also signed a Kannada film called Kaali,” says the actor.

Speaking about her Bollywood debut and the importance of her character, the 26-year-old says that she started shooting on January 15 and so far, it has been a great journey, full of learning. “There are no lead characters in the film. Of course, the language barrier exists, but I’ve been working on it. My character is a little tough to play, but I feel every character is difficult. I believe you are not doing something right if you find a character easy to play. It is an exciting role and I am having a lot of fun shooting,” shares the actor.

As far as the language barrier is concerned, Gowda says she is learning to overcome the challenge. “Vivek sir has helped me immensely with getting my lines and accent right. He told me that I can learn the lines in Kannada or English, but I just have to make sure the sentiments are conveyed. It’s not the line that matters, but the emotion it carries. He said that my eyes have to speak more than my dialogues and that has stuck by me. He has been very supportive,” she ends.