Kapil Sharma asks Sidharth Malhotra if kiss with Kiara Advani in Shershaah was his ‘creative input’, watch his reply

A new ‘uncensored’ version of The Kapil Sharma Show’s episode featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been shared online. In the video, host Kapil Sharma teased Sidharth about his kissing scene with Kiara in Shershaah. The two actors are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Kapil brought up the kissing scene in Shershaah and asked Sidharth, “Yeh waise story mein likha tha ya aapki creative input thi (Was it a part of the script or was it your creative input)?”

Sidharth said that 90% of whatever was shown in Shershaah actually happened in Captain Vikram Batra’s life. “Woh baaki ke 10% ki baat kar raha hoon main (I am asking about the other 10%),” Kapil teased, leaving him and Kiara in splits.

“Nahi, nahi, woh bhi sab humne kirdaar ke liye… Karna pada, bohot mushkil se, forced… Zabardasti karna pada (No, no, we did everything for the characters. We had to do it with great difficulty, we were forced),” Sidharth said.

The episode was aired earlier this month. In the episode, Kapil flirted with Kiara and said that she could always come on The Kapil Sharma Show alone if she felt like meeting him. Sidharth interjected, “Bhaiyya ka hi ghar hai (It is your brother’s house, after all),” leaving Kiara in splits and Kapil speechless.

Sidharth and Kiara are said to be dating. While they have maintained that they are just close friends, they are often clicked by the paparazzi on dates and even rang in the New Year together in the Maldives.

Previously, on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara and said, “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read.”