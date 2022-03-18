Kapil Sharma says 'don't tell anyone' as fan shares his picture wearing food delivery rider's outfit in Bhubaneshwar

Comedian Kapil Sharma is currently shooting for a Nandita Das film in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. In the film, Kapil Sharma will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider. On Friday, a fan shared a picture of Kapil sitting on a bike, wearing an orange T-shirt and carrying a delivery bag on his back. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das meet Naveen Patnaik in Odisha amid film shoot, fans joke 'inko bhi hasa diya'. See pics)

Sharing the photo, the fan wrote, “Sir ji main aaj aapko live dekhliya (Today I saw you in person).” Kapil also reacted to the tweet and wrote, “Kisi ko batana matt (Don't tell anyone else about it).”

One fan commented on the picture, “Main Kapil ko dhund raha tha isme? Swiggy wala Banda kapil nikla (I was trying to find Kapil in the picture but then I realised that he is dressed like food delivery person).” Another fan asked, “Dusra kaam dhund liya kya sir (Sir have you found a new profession for yourself)?” While one joked, “Part time job krte hua kapil paji (Kapil paji is doing his part-time job),” another surprised fan said, “Yeh toh sach mein Kapil hai (He is Kapil for real).”

Recently, Kapil and Nandita met Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Kapil shared the pictures from the meeting on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and making us feel at home. Your heart is as beautiful like your state #Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude. Special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture and traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies. #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples.”

Set in Bhubaneswar, Nandita's untitled project will feature Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider. Speaking about his role in the film, Kapil told PTI, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for details. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me."

