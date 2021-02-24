Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms. Watch tribute video

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday mourned the demise of Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander, with a video of him singing devotional songs at Kapil's daughter's first Lohri.

On Instagram, Kapil wrote, "A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the new born, he sang Mool mantar Ek Onkar to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander."

The video showed the singer, surrounded by Kapil and his family, and a few musicians, singing as if in a trance-like state. His eyes were closed as he held Kapil's daughter, Anayra, in his arms. The comedian recently became a father for the second time, when his wife, Ginni Chatrath, gave birth to a baby

Sardool died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus recently and had been undergoing treatment. He was 60.

Expressing grief over his demise, musician Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter and wrote, "I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :(A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1."

Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family #SardoolSikander #RestInPeace."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death

Singer Jazzy B took to Twitter as he shared pictures with the veteran singer and said that he is 'heartbroken' to know of his demise. He tweeted, "Can't believe Sardool Bhaji left us! heartbroken!"