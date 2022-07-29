Kapil Sharma was slapped, kicked out of Gadar Ek Prem Katha sets by action director. Here's why

Action director Tinu Verma has revealed that he once slapped and kicked Kapil Sharma out from the sets of the 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. He also said that the comedian-actor has mentioned about the episode on his TV show. (Also read: Gadar Ek Prem Katha turns 20: Director says 'intellectuals did not understand')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tinu was speaking with Mukesh Khanna and explaining why he uses abuses in normal language. Recalling the time when he shot the opening sequence of Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Tinu told Mukesh Khanna, "Kapil Sharma has talked about this on his show as well. His father told him that if he wanted to be an actor, he should visit the sets where Gadar was being shot. I prefer to operate the camera and was looking at the frame when I saw one man running in the other direction. I called him and asked why he did that, and told him 'teri wajah se one more hua shot, idhar hi jana. bhaag ke jaa (It was retake because of you. Run in this direction).' I then focused on him but found him running in the opposite direction once again."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I ran towards him aur kaan ke neeche diya (slapped him). I then kicked him out of the film. It was the same Kapil Sharma." The film featured Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

Kapil had revealed on his show Kapil Sharma Show, that he worked in Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol was a guest on the show when they recalled that he worked in the film, but his part was edited out due to his own actions. Kapil had said, "When I saw an empty space, I ran. He (Tinu) grabbed me and gave me a sweet slur. I told him that when you spoke action, I ran. They chased me away; I ran into the crowd again. The film released, and I took my friends to the theatre to show me my scene. My scene was cut.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON