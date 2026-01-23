Karan Johar defends Varun Dhawan getting trolled over his smile in Border 2: 'Artist will laugh when film releases to…'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of actor Varun Dhawan after he was trolled over his smile in his new film Border 2. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Karan slammed "noisemakers", saying that they "can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love." Karan Johar spoke about Varun Dhawan and his new film Border 2.

Karan Johar supports Varun Dhawan after he was trolled Karan also asked trolls to do what they like. "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct!"

"You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like ... truth will always prevail!" he added.

Karan praises Border 2 Karan, who watched Border 2, also heaped praises on the film. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote on Instagram, "Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot winner!" He also tagged the lead cast members Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, as well as the film's makers.

Border 2 review The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Border 2 is not content with being just another sequel. It wants to make you sit up and salute. While its excesses are hard to ignore, so is its sincerity. The film reaches back into a time when patriotism in cinema was worn unapologetically... when heroes spoke loudly, and emotions rang true. And with some genuinely moving moments, Border 2 delivers exactly what it promises: a theatrical experience meant to be felt in a darkened hall, among strangers who momentarily feel like comrades.”

All about Border 2 Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is the second instalment of the iconic film Border. It brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun, Diljit and Ahan joining him to fight the enemies. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on Friday.