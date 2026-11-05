Karan Johar shares his review of Ramayana, says Ranbir Kapoor is 'meditative' as Lord Rama

The most-awaited film of the year, Ramayana, finally released in theatres today, November 5. Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic is receiving glowing reviews from the critics as well as the audience, and now Karan Johar has also raved about the film in a social media post, calling it "nothing short of a miracle." He further revealed that watching Ramayana inspired him as a filmmaker. Also read: Ramayana movie review, release live updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-starrer opens to rave reviews, set to shatter records

Karan Johar is all praise for Ramayana

Karan Johar can't stop gushing about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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On Thursday, Karan took to Instagram and shared his review of Ramayana. The filmmaker, who is also a distributor of the film in the Hindi market, wrote, "RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity…. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud, and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!!"

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker said Namit Malhotra inspired him to be brave, audacious and to believe strongly in conviction and praised the film's director, Namit Malhotra, for his confidence to tell a simple story so simply but in a solid way. He then went on to praise the cast of the film and wrote, "Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles … without frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you, my dearest friend, are a gifted artist and beyond….you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram… your eyes do all the heavy lifting… It's your most challenging role ever, and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION…." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker said Namit Malhotra inspired him to be brave, audacious and to believe strongly in conviction and praised the film's director, Namit Malhotra, for his confidence to tell a simple story so simply but in a solid way. He then went on to praise the cast of the film and wrote, "Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles … without frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you, my dearest friend, are a gifted artist and beyond….you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram… your eyes do all the heavy lifting… It's your most challenging role ever, and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION…." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Karan Johar say about Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana? Karan called Ranbir’s portrayal “deeply meditative” and praised his ability to convey goodness and humanity. He said Ranbir’s eyes did much of the work and described the performance as a major success. Why did Karan Johar call Ramayana a cinematic miracle? He said the familiar story had been adapted in a way that still managed to amaze him. Karan also praised the team’s ambition and said watching the film inspired him as a filmmaker. What have viewers praised about Ramayana’s visuals and climax? Viewers have praised the film’s visual effects, large-scale spectacle and climax, with some comparing its visuals to major Hollywood productions. Some audience reactions also said that parts of the film felt stretched or slow.

Karan praised Sai Pallavi for her portrayal of Sita, calling her performance divine and sublime. He said she was beautifully convincing in the role and added that her portrayal made him believe in the power of Sita's sacrifice and unconditional love.

He further praised Yash and Ravie Dubey's performances and wrote, "@thenameisyash you are so so MESMERISING and POWERFUL!!! Each and every time you appear on screen, you command attention and applause …. Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!! Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices …. Outstanding! Ravi Dubey @ravidubey2312 is so BRILLIANT as LAXMAN! The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness ( both internal and external ) moved me and made me smile wide."

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Karan concluded, "To every actor ( terrific ensemble) … to every technician… to each and every team member of this EPIC!!! Huge congratulations !!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can."

About Ramayana

Made on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore, Ramayana is one of the biggest and most ambitious Indian films ever. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Lara Dutta and others in key roles. With all the hype around the film, it is expected to earn ₹80 crore net in India and a global start of ₹160 crore worldwide.