Anxious Karan Johar asks 'bhagwan, na le koi flight' as IndiGo plane experiences landing failure in Nagpur

Over the last few weeks, several reports have emerged of flights across India facing issues during takeoff and landing, leaving flyers a little panicked. Now, director-producer Karan Johar has also expressed his exasperation as he reacted to a recent report of a flight being unable to land on the first go. Karan Johar re-shared a post on Instagram.

Karan Johar reacts as plane fails to land in 1st attempt

Taking to its Instagram page, Lokmat Times Nagpur reported that an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur failed to land on its first attempt due to low visibility. The incident took place on Saturday morning.

What was the Indigo flight incident

The flight was able to land successfully at the Nagpur airport after 15 minutes on its second attempt. Karan re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "He Bhagwan!!! Na le koi flight (Oh God! Should no one take flights)????"

Karan reacted to a recent report of a flight being unable to land on the first go.

Similar incidents took place recently

In the last few days several similar incidents took place. An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket on Saturday was diverted back shortly after departure due to technical issue. An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Imphal returned to the national capital on Thursday due to a technical snag after being airborne for an hour.

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure. An IndiGo flight from Delhi took off immediately after touchdown at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport due to an unstabilised approach.

About Karan's projects

Karan's next film is Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions alongside Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. It is directed by Shazia Iqbal.

He also hosts his debut podcast series, Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar. The show has guests including Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Zakir Khan, among others. Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar is available on the Audible app.