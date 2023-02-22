Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Rahul Khanna obsess over Natasha Poonawalla's 'candy dress'; Instagram calls it 'sleeping bag'

Instagram users and celebrities have been collectively losing it over Natasha Poonawalla's 'candy dress'. On Wednesday, the socialite and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in a red and white puffer coat couture gown by designer label Moncler. Following which, celebs such as Karan Johar and Rahul Khanna took to the comments section of Natasha's post to gush over her dramatic look. While some Instagram users admitted there was no denying that Natasha's outfit was grand and eye-catching, they also joked that she could wear 'anything in the name of fashion'. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse into her glamorous night out in London with Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha shared a series of photos featuring her over-the-top look on Instagram as she attended an event in London recently. Along with them she wrote, (paraglider emoji) or Lachina Doll?!" She also shared a video montage of her look on Instagram Reels and wrote in her caption, "Entertaining myself, one look at a time." Commenting on her photos, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "You are on (fire emoji)." Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "You set the bar baby!" Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor, who styles almost all of sister-actor Sonam Kapoor's looks, commented, "I mean (heart emoji)." Actor Rahul Khanna wrote, "Peppermint candy!"

Meanwhile, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya shared her edited photos, and wrote, “This is possibly the greatest outfit of all time. Also the most meme worthy!! Mrs Vaccine ate!” Natasha reacted to the post by dropping a laughing emoji in the comments section. She is called Mrs Vaccine as she is the wife of Adarsh Poonawalla, whose company Serum Institute of India made a Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield.

While celebs could not get enough of Natasha's outfit, some Instagram users were less than impressed, while others joked about her look. One commented on Natasha's post, "Fashion or sleeping bag?" Another compared her look to the one sported by actor-director Rishab Shetty in his recent Kannada film, and commented, "Kantara... who." Another one joked about Natasha's look, "Guest services in the hotel folded the towel a little differently." A comment also read, "Fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi (Anything in the name of fashion)."

Natasha is a socialite and entrepreneur; she is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Natasha is often seen with actors Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other celebrities in holiday photos and at events around the world.

