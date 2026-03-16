Karan Johar joins debate over Timothée Chalamet Vs Michael B Jordan for Oscar win: ‘Is it fair to Sin over Supreme?’
Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor Oscar for Sinners, beating Timothée Chalamet at 98th Academy Awards ceremony.
The 2026 Oscars delivered both triumph and heartbreak, with Michael B Jordan taking home the coveted Best Actor award for Sinners, leaving Timothée Chalamet fans reeling. While the spotlight shone on Michael’s first Oscar win, the aftermath of the results sparked lively debate online, a conversation that filmmaker Karan Johar has now joined.
Karan Johar on Timothee Chalamet Vs Michael B Jordan best actor debate
On Monday, Karan took to Instagram Stories to weigh in, writing, “Can you separate personal opinion (read that as stupidity) from talent? Is it fair to Sin over supreme? This is a pure debate…” His post sparked debate over whether the results reflected talent, popularity, or fan perception.
Before the ceremony, Timothée was widely seen as a frontrunner for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme. Despite multiple nominations, the film went home empty-handed, failing to win in any of its nine categories, including major awards like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. Technical categories such as Cinematography, Film Editing, and Production Design also went unrewarded.
Best actor competition at this years Oscars
Timothée faced stiff competition from Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. In the end, it was Michael’s performance, a brilliantly performed double role, that impressed the Academy, securing his first Oscar and cementing Sinners as one of the night’s biggest winners.
Adding context to the fan reactions, Timothée had previously sparked discussion in February 2026 with his remarks about art forms such as ballet and opera. Speaking at a Variety and CNN town hall, he said, “If people want to see it [movies], like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it. I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there.”
Fans on social media on Timothee Vs Michael debate
Timothée’s remarks on ballet and opera sparked widespread online debate, with some critics arguing they showed a lack of respect for traditional art forms and may have influenced perceptions ahead of the Oscars. Others maintained that the backlash was overblown and that Michael B Jordan’s win in Sinners reflected the strength of his performance, not Timothée’s comments. Even supporters of Timothée argued the snub should not overshadow his talent, highlighting the divide between fan reactions and professional recognition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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