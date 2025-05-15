Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karan Johar reacts to Babil Khan’s meltdown on social media: ‘I felt terrible’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 15, 2025 09:45 PM IST

Earlier this month, Babil Khan posted and then deleted a video of crying and slamming actors like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Babil Khan, actor and son of late Irrfan Khan, shared and then deleted a video in which he slammed several celebrities earlier this month. His family later released a statement on the matter stating the real intention behind naming his fellow actors in the videos. Now Karan Johar has reacted to the incident in an interview with Galatta Plus, saying that he felt ‘as bad as people did.’ (Also read: Harshvardhan Rane advises Babil Khan to ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’ after crying video)

Karan Johar has reacted to Babil Khan's crying video.
Karan Johar has reacted to Babil Khan's crying video.

What Karan Johar said

During the interview, Karan said, “I felt as bad as people did as a parent when I saw Babil’s meltdown. I felt terrible because I also have a son and a daughter.”

After the video went viral, Babil not only deleted it but also his Instagram account. His family released an official statement, a part of which read, “In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.” Many stars came out in support for him.

Karan on the hate for Nadaaniyan

Meanwhile, Karan also addressed the negative response to Nadaaniyan during the interview. The film was backed by Dharma Productions. He said, “Hating on Nadaaniyan became fashionable. The more you hate on it, the more videos you put out, the more engagement you will get. People are loving nepo kid bashing and I am like ‘move on.'” 

Nadaaniyan starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles and released on Netflix.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar reacts to Babil Khan’s meltdown on social media: ‘I felt terrible’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On