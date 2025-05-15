Karan Johar reacts to Babil Khan’s meltdown on social media: ‘I felt terrible’

Babil Khan, actor and son of late Irrfan Khan, shared and then deleted a video in which he slammed several celebrities earlier this month. His family later released a statement on the matter stating the real intention behind naming his fellow actors in the videos. Now Karan Johar has reacted to the incident in an interview with Galatta Plus, saying that he felt ‘as bad as people did.’ (Also read: Harshvardhan Rane advises Babil Khan to ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’ after crying video) Karan Johar has reacted to Babil Khan's crying video.

What Karan Johar said

During the interview, Karan said, “I felt as bad as people did as a parent when I saw Babil’s meltdown. I felt terrible because I also have a son and a daughter.”

After the video went viral, Babil not only deleted it but also his Instagram account. His family released an official statement, a part of which read, “In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.” Many stars came out in support for him.

Karan on the hate for Nadaaniyan

Meanwhile, Karan also addressed the negative response to Nadaaniyan during the interview. The film was backed by Dharma Productions. He said, “Hating on Nadaaniyan became fashionable. The more you hate on it, the more videos you put out, the more engagement you will get. People are loving nepo kid bashing and I am like ‘move on.'”

Nadaaniyan starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles and released on Netflix.