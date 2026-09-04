Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie, gives a massive thumbs up: ‘Solid, kadak, masaledar ride’

Karan Johar has joined the list of celebrities praising Mirzapur The Movie. The filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions shared his reaction to the film on social media, giving the latest chapter of the popular franchise a strong thumbs up. His praise comes as the film brings the much-loved Mirzapur universe from the streaming platform to the big screen.

From OTT favourite to theatrical release

Karan Johar shares his reaction after watching Mirzapur The Movie.

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The Mirzapur franchise, which became a major hit after premiering on Amazon Prime Video, has now taken its larger-than-life world to cinemas. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film brings back several familiar faces while introducing new characters to the story. Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit remain at the centre of the action, as the power struggle and violence of the Mirzapur world get a theatrical scale.

The move from a streaming series to a feature film is a big one for the franchise. However, the makers have retained the elements that made Mirzapur popular in the first place — its larger-than-life characters, intense rivalries and unpredictable twists.

Karan Johar praises the film

Deep Dive What did Karan Johar say about Mirzapur The Movie? Karan Johar praised Mirzapur The Movie on social media, describing it as a 'solid, kadak, masaledar ride' and expressed his enjoyment of the film, stating that all the characters shine and newcomers fit in well. How does Mirzapur The Movie compare to the original series on Amazon Prime Video? Mirzapur The Movie retains the essence of the original series, bringing back familiar characters while introducing new ones, maintaining strong storytelling and character connections, and enhancing the action on a larger cinematic scale. Why is the theatrical release of Mirzapur The Movie significant? The theatrical release of Mirzapur The Movie is significant as it marks a major transition from being a popular OTT series to a big-screen adaptation, showcasing the franchise's successful expansion and appeal beyond streaming platforms.

Karan Johar shared the high-energy trailer on his Instagram Stories along with a glowing review of the film. The filmmaker, who has often spoken about his love for entertaining cinema, was particularly impressed by how the movie brings its established characters together with the new additions.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing his reaction, Johar wrote: “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series you will love the film!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his reaction, Johar wrote: “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series you will love the film!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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KJO via Instagram.

About Mirzapur The Movie

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.