Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned four on Sunday. The filmmaker shared a special video of the kids, the latest entry to his 'toodles' series, made famous on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash." It shows Yash and Roohi standing in their father's walk-in closet and checking out his stuff.

As he wishes them "Happy birthday", Roohi says that she is too tired, with Yash also making the same statement. When Karan asks them the reason behind their tiredness, Roohi points towards Karan's many clothes and says, "Its too shiny and yucky." Karan denies the same and tells Roohi, "Oh God! That's not fair. I like wearing these clothes. Now look at your silver shorts, they are also shiny. If you can wear, even dadda can wear."

Karan tells the two kids that everybody is wishing them on their birthday and asks them to reply to them that they both love them all. They both respond with, "I love you."

Also read: Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos

The video received a lot of love on Instagram. Malaika Arora showed interest in Roohi's shorts and wrote, "Happy bday darling Yash n Roohi. I want to borrow roohi's shorts pls." Kajol commented, "Happy birthday to the twosome toodles!" The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari also wished the kids on their birthday. Twinkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Tahira Kashyap, Sanjay Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora and Bhumi Pednekar also wished the two.

Neha Dhupia shared a special birthday wish for the twins along with a picture from their playtime with her daughter two-year-old daughter Mehr. She captioned it, "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."

Follow @htshowbiz for more