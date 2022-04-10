Karan Johar shares pic of Farah Khan shopping for 'high end designer wear' on New York streets, says 'caught you'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a picture of choreographer-director Farah Khan as she shopped on the streets of New York. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan posted a photo of Farah standing near a roadside shop selling sunglasses. (Also Read | Karan Johar throws on a feathered jacket for photoshoot, Farah Khan hilariously roasts him for his 'ostrich outfit')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Farah Khan wore a green top, and black pants under a grey shawl and opted for black heels. She kept her hair open, wore dark sunglasses, and also carried a bag. Farah, in the photo, posed for the camera near the shop as several cars passed by on the road next to it.

Sharing the photo, Karan wrote, "Caught you!!!! Shopping for high end designer wear! Show off @farahkhankunder." Farah, sharing Karan's post on her Instagram Stories, wrote, Hahahahahahaha (laughing emoji). I live for your comments @karanjohar."

Karan and Farah often roast each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan and Farah often share pictures and videos on Instagram roasting each other over their outfits. Recently, Karan shared his pictures on Instagram in a Gucci faux feathered jacket, red boots, dark trousers, and shades. Reacting to the photos, Farah wrote, "This ostrich outfit was crying out for a video."

In February when Farah appeared on Hunarbaaz as a special guest, Karan had shared a behind-the-scenes video. As he panned the camera towards Farah he screamed and said, "Oh my God! I have never seen a blob of pink like this in my life,” Karan said, to which Farah replied, “Call me Pinky.” He then said, “Well, I will, unfortunately, have to. Why? What inspired you to wear this?”

Farah had said, “I just like to be bright. You know, in Covid, people are wearing black and dull colours and D’Decor fabric.” When Karan asked if she wanted to ‘scare’ her children--Diva, Anya, and Czar, Farah had said, “My children have seen me without make-up and they are still not scared.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Farah is in the US and has been holding workshops in New York. She is also scheduled to hold a workshop in Boston on Sunday. Recently sharing a clip from New York on Instagram, Farah had written, "When the workshops start on the streets of #nyc. Don't miss the guest appearance from the original creepy director from #tmk @vishaldadlani . See ul today @bostonbollywood s workshops."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON