Karan Kundrra on the ‘Kundra’ gaffe: Some people might forever think I was held for making porn

Actor Karan Kundrra found himself in a tricky situation when his name and photograph was used in place of businessman Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in an alleged connection with a pornography case. The actor says the mistake was frustrating.

“Not just my picture, some also used my name. When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy, and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra,” Karan shares.

‘Karan Kundrra arrested for making porn films’ — this is the headline he woke up to recently, and since then has been wondering about its implications.

Recalling his ordeal, the 36-year-old continues, “Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner.”

This time, it wasn’t a laughing matter for Karan, and a little more serious. “Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time,” he adds.

While Karan doesn’t blame anyone for the goof up, he can’t shrug off the impact it can have on his career.

“So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives,” rues the actor, who stumbled upon many posts like, ‘yeh Roadies karne wala banda porn bana raha hai’.

Explaining his views, the Dil Hi Toh Hai star adds, “I’m worried about the people who might not read the subsequent piece. That is detrimental to my image.”

Being in showbiz, he has to be careful about the image that is being portrayed in the public eye. He feels the mistake will continue to live on in the Google era. “For example, if I am trying to work with somebody in the US or Korea, who has no idea about our industry, and if they search my name. This would come up, with no subsequent article clarifying about the mistake and the change. It’s going to stay for a long time,” bemoans the actor, with a hope that it’s rectified soon.