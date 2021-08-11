Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan 'never bothered' to find out sex of their babies during pregnancy
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan 'never bothered' to find out sex of their babies during pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor, in her new book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, opened up about her two pregnancies.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has talked about both her pregnancies in her new book.

Kareena Kapoor has revealed she and Saif Ali Khan were 'never bothered' to find out the sex of their babies. The couple turned parents in 2016, welcoming their older son Taimur in December. Kareena gave birth to her second son Jehangir Ali Khan earlier this year.

The actor opened up about her pregnancies with Taimur and Jehangir in her recently launched book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Kareena revealed she and Saif Ali Khan would visit the doctors together and would be excited about the ultrasound sessions.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Kareena wrote, "Saif and I were always excited about going together for my scans. Before you wonder, I can tell you we were never bothered about finding the sex of either of our babies."

Kareena also added that after Taimur's birth, she was clear she wanted to have another baby. "I never discarded any of Taimur's baby stuff. I knew I wanted a second child. And I was very sure I would use Taimur's things for my second child, whether it was a boy or a girl," she wrote.

The actor also confessed that when she was expecting Taimur, she went overboard with the shopping for the baby. "I bought thirty onesies, three toothbrushes, five towels and extras of everything. For one little baby! On top of that, I got so many baby items as gifts," she wrote, adding that during her second time, she purchased only 'five or six onesies, four to five vests, two swaddles, two towels, one blanket and one basic oral and nail care kit.'

Also read: Did Alia Bhatt just confirm a collaboration with BTS? Check out her tweet

Besides the launch of her book, the mother-of-two has announced that she is turning producer for a movie with Hansal Mehta. The untitled project is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Sharing the news, Kareena told Mid-Day, "I’m honoured to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s movies, and to work with him for the first time will be special. This film marks a lot of firsts."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP