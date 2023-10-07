Kareena Kapoor confirms her next film with Rohit Shetty on Instagram: ‘He is one of my most favourite directors’

Kareena Kapoor has finally confirmed her next film with director Rohit Shetty on Instagram. The actor who is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture from the set and tagged the director. Check out what Ranveer Singh had to say about her post! (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares cute pictures of niece Inaaya on her birthday; spot Taimur and Jeh. See pics)

Kareena's Instagram post

Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty have worked together in Golmaal 3 and Singham Returns.

On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture from the set of her upcoming film. In the picture taken from behind, Kareena was seen standing in the middle of the road with a car upturned in the air. Given that Rohit Shetty films have always had some action sequences involving cars, the actor settled the suspense of her next project and wrote in the caption, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors.. This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last...(red heart, rainbow and fire emoticons) Ready Steady Go…@itsrohitshetty"

Kareena has worked with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal 3 (2010) and Singham Returns (2014). Earlier, it was also revealed that Rohit had wanted to cast Kareena opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express (2013), but she had to opt out because of date clashes. The role went to Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer's comment

Meanwhile, it was Ranveer Singh who added in the comment, "(red heart emoticons) this is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU!" Ranveer has worked with Rohit Shetty in three films before, which include Simmba (2018), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Cirkus (2022).

More details

On Friday morning, Kareena had shared a selfie while on her way to the airport. She captioned the photo, “Enroute Ramoji filmcity face… iykyk… ok bye.” While Kareena is now confirmed to be working with Rohit Shetty for his next, which is Singham 3- details about her role have not been revealed yet.

Kareena was last seen in the thriller Jaane Jaan, which released on Netflix last month. The film, which was an adaptation of Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X, also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has Hansal Mehta's next and The Crew in the pipeline.

