Kareena Kapoor feels ‘really angry’ how people only know her for Geet and Poo roles

Actor Kareena Kapoor has taken up a variety of roles through her career but fans still think of Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as her most iconic roles. And she feels rather ‘angry’ about it. During a press interaction at the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan on Tuesday in Mumbai, Kareena opened up about all the different roles she has played in her movie career. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor 'was asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai three days before the shoot, claims Ameesha Patel)

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan poses during the trailer launch of her upcoming Hindi-language movie Jaane Jaan.(AFP)

Speaking about her filmography, she said, as reported by PTI, "As an actor, you want to try and do something different every time. For me, it is difficult because I’ve been known for playing Poo and Geet... This thing has been fixed in people’s minds. So, that has been a conscious effort that now I want to do different things...

‘Trying to do different things’

"They don’t think of the films that I’ve done in the past such as Dev, Chameli, and others. But I’m going to keep trying to do different things. I know that they will keep coming back to Poo and Geet,” Kareena said.

Citing the example of Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2006 critically-acclaimed film, Omkara, the 42-year-old actor said she has played intense roles in the past.

"I’ve done quite a few intense roles but you all remember only Poo and Geet. I feel very angry about it. Like, Omkara was also intense,” she recalled about starring in Bhardwaj's acclaimed adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy Othello.

Kareena is set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi language adaptation of popular Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X.

'More nervous now'

Also speaking about making her OTT debut she said, "I am more nervous than I was 20 years ago for the first time. Watching the promo so closely on TV screens, people would be watching me so closely on their phones. We have all worked very hard. Every actor says that but Sujoy has made a fantastic film. We have been trying to work together for over a decade,” she said.

Jaane Jaan also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, whom Kareena described as "natural actors". "I wanted to work with really amazing actors, someone I can add freshness with and learn from... I can’t thank them enough. Like sometime in the middle of the shot, I would look at them and forget my lines. I have never done it, they are so natural. It was meant to be," she said.

Jaane Jaan will premiere on Netflix on Kareena’s birthday (September 21). The movie is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures.

