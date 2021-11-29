Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor finds Yuvraj Singh's Punjabi accent ‘sexy', cracks him up with 'tussi chaa gaye' translation. Watch

Kareena Kapoor shared a video in which she and Yuvraj Singh participated in the ‘your accent is so sexy’ trend. They showed how a few English words would be pronounced in Punjabi. 
Kareena Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh took on the ‘your accent is so sexy’ trend. 
Published on Nov 29, 2021 06:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh showed off their Punjabi sides when they participated in the ‘your accent is so sexy’ trend. In a video that she shared on Instagram, she and the cricketer said a few words and phrases that are said differently in English and Punjabi.

While Yuvraj Singh said the words ‘burrah’, ‘pijja’, ‘Bebo da dola’, ‘Canedda’, ‘vroom vroom’ and ‘tussi chaa gaye’, Kareena Kapoor translated it to ‘yaas’, ‘pizza’, ‘fit’, ‘Canada’, ‘Ferrari’ and ‘it’s lit oye’, respectively. 

The video was created for an athleisure brand. The duo wore clothes from the brand. Kareena shared the video with the caption, “Twadi cool cats squad.” 

 

Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “You guys are so sexy,” a fan commented. “Amazing...what a fabulous pairing,” another added. 

A few weeks ago, Kareena and Yuvraj had come together for an ad shoot. The duo posed for the paparazzi outside the studio. She also shared a selfie from their meet. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan ‘fired’ her when she asked him to ‘chill out’

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz. She was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha when the pandemic began and the lockdown was enforced. When the pandemic eased, she resumed work. At the time, she was pregnant with her second son, Jehangir. 

Speaking about filming during her second pregnancy, Kareena told NDTV, “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.” 

The film, an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Last week, the team shared a new poster along with a new release date. In the poster, Kareena was seen wrapping her arms around Aamir. 

The team announced that the film was delayed yet again. Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release in February 2022. However, it will now release in April 2022.

