Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor is feeling the Friday night vibes in latest selfie. See pic
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor is feeling the Friday night vibes in latest selfie. See pic

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday night to share a new selfie. The actor recently launched her book on pregnancy care.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a new selfie on Instagram.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans to a new selfie on Instagram on Friday night. The actor seemed to be in a 'colourful' mood as she put on a party filter on her picture.

In the photo, Kareena is seen with her hair poker straight and her eyes decked with kohl. Sharing the photo, she wrote on it, "Friday night" and added a heart emoji.

Kareena recently launched her first book, a pregnancy guide titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Sharing the book's cover earlier this week, she wrote, "I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you."

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and they are parents to mother to four year old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh. The latter's name was revealed to the world by Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Speaking to ANI, Randhir revealed that Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh and added that the name was finalised "about a week ago." They welcomed Jeh on February 21 this year. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and had kept the details of his name as also his pictures away from the media glare.

Kareena, whose last movie was Angrezi Medium, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic Takht.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Katrina Kaif posts birthday pool pic in red swimsuit, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma wish her

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:28 PM IST
bollywood

The Family Man's Priyamani supports Kareena Kapoor over alleged fee hike to play Sita: 'How does that matter?'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP