Kareena Kapoor lauds Uorfi Javed's fashion choices as 'gutsy, really cool', she reacts: None of your opinions matter now

Actor Kareena Kapoor has praised Uorfi Javed and called her fashion choices 'extremely brave and extremely gutsy'. Speaking at an event, Kareena said that she loves Uorfi's 'confidence and the way she walks'. The actor also praised Uorfi for being 'really cool and amazing'. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone come together on OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023)

Kareena Kapoor has spoken about Uorfi Javed's fashion choices.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since she has been making headlines for her bold and different fashion choices. The actor was last seen in the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla season 14.

Recently, speaking with Times Now Digital, Kareena said, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Talking about herself, Kareena said, "I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy."

After Kareena lauded her, here's what Uorfi has said.

Following this, Uorfi took to Twitter and shared an article talking about Kareena praising her. She wrote, “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared her tweet and added, "I need 4-5 working days to process this! The queen said she likes me so none of your opinions matter now. I've never reacted this way to anyone praising me but this is Kareena we're talking about!"

Last month, Uorfi was seen in ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's golden saree. The social media team of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared some pictures of Uorfi. They wrote while sharing, "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her."

Uorfi also shared the pictures on her Instagram and penned a note. "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me.@abujanisandeepkhosla," she wrote.

Fans will see Kareena in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming Netflix film, based on The Devotion of Suspect X. She has also completed filming The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The actor also has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

