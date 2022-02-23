Kareena Kapoor poses with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Tara Sutaria in fresh family photos from get together

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures from a family get together. Just a day before the get together, Kareena celebrated her son Jehangir Ali Khan's first birthday.

Sharing the first picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “La Familia.” In the photo, Kareena was seen posing with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Reema Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Armaan Jain.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture with her family.

In another photos, the Kapoor sisters Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima, Nitasha and Anissa posed for the camera and Riddhima added the caption “Sister Banter.”

Kareena Kapoor with her sisters.

Kareena Kapoor and her sisters taking a selfie.

In one picture posted by Riddhima, she was seen chilling with Aadar and Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor chills with her cousins.

On Monday, Kareena's son Jeh Ali Khan turned 1. Wishing him, Kareena shared a picture of him with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond.”

In her next post, Kareena added another picture of Saif and Jeh. Here, too, the father-son duo had it backs to the camera. Sharing it, Kareena wrote, "Ok Abba (father) will follow too. I love you. #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers."

Kareena celebrated Jeh's birthday with a poolside party at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by several family members including Karisma, Soha Alia Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Pictures and videos shared by the guests on their Instagram account showed a giant cake, along with balloons and a trampoline. Karisma also shared a photo of herself chilling on a poolside sofa and another with Jeh, which was captioned, "Dumpling."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

