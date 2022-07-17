Kareena Kapoor reacts to Delhi Police's awareness post inspired by her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character Poo

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted after the Delhi Police used a snippet of her character Poo from her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in a public service announcement. Taking to Instagram, the Delhi Police shared a short meme clip targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and hence endanger others' lives on the road. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor steps out with Saif Ali Khan, shares glimpse of their London date)

The clip showed a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. Next, Poo appears on top of the red light and mouths her iconic line, "Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha (Who is this who didn't turn to look at me)?"

Along with the clip, the caption read, "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights!" They also added the hashtags--Road Safety, Saturday Vibes, Road Safety Awareness and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared the link to a Hindustan Times article about the Delhi Police post. She posted it with hushed face emojis. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) is a family-drama film written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan. Kareena's character Poo and her lines became part of pop culture.

Currently, Kareena along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan have been travelling in the UK. She has also been sharing photos. Recently, she dropped many glimpses on Instagram of herself and Taimur posing with their icecreams. She also shared a photo of Saif from their vacation.

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film, based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The neo-noir action thriller will release in theatres on September 30. Saif also has Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

