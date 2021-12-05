Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur ‘fixes’ her mood swings, fan says he is Randhir Kapoor’s ‘copy’. Watch
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur ‘fixes’ her mood swings, fan says he is Randhir Kapoor’s ‘copy’. Watch

Kareena Kapoor has shared a video of son Taimur enjoying his time on a swing at their new house. 
Taimur Ali Khan enjoying his time on a swing. 
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor has shared a video of her elder son Taimur enjoying a swing ride at their new residence. Taimur looks happy as he enjoys his time in what appears to be the balcony area. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “He fixed my mood swings" along with a wink emoji. Kareena's younger son Jehangir's walker can also be seen in the background in the video.

Kareena's friends, fans and family members showered the video with a whole lot of love. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, "Mahsha'Allah." Dia Mirza shared a smiley, a bear and a heart emoji in the comments section. A fan said, “He is nanu's copy!” while hinting at his resemblance with Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor. Another exclaimed how fast he has grown up, “God like yesterday he was born.” One more fan wrote, “He look so cute.”

RELATED STORIES

Kareena often shares pictures of her new house, especially the open courtyard. It has a bright chequered floor with bamboo fencing for privacy. She works out, does yoga, and hosts get-togethers in the open area. The rooms open in the courtyard which also has a staircase in the corner. 

Kareena shared a glimpse of her house with a family photo with husband Saif and sons Taimur and Jehangir on Diwali. She captioned the post, “The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life.”

Kareena at her new house. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan ‘fired’ her when she asked him to ‘chill out’

Last month, Kareena shared a picture of her doing yoga at the spot. “Never felt better,” she wrote with the picture which gave a better glimpse at the staircase. 

Kareena will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will now release on April 14 next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor taimur ali khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP