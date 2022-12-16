Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host Star Wars themed pre-birthday bash for Taimur Ali Khan. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Star Wars themed pre-birthday bash for their elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur will turn 6 on December 20, 2022. Kareena took to Instagram and shared pictures from her son's party. It was filled with laughter and fun. She also shared a family picture featuring Saif and Taimur from the party. (Also read: Inside Amruta Khanvilkar's pre-birthday bash with Ankita Lokhande, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sharad Kelkar. Watch)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture with husband Saif and son Taimur. She wore a sleeveless white top with black pants. Saif wore blue shirt with distressed jeans. Taimur wore a blue T-shirt with Star Wars logo print on it. All of them stood on a stage well decorated with the theme of Star Wars and smiled while posing for the camera. The banner read, “Jedi Tim.”

Kareena Kapoor shares picture with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan from Taimur's pre-birthday celebration via Instagram Stories.

Kareena shared a picture of Taimur, in which he can be seen enjoying a bouncy slide and wrote, “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit (red heart and partying face emoji). My Jedi Tim (red heart emoji).” Actor Malaika Arora Khan dropped heart emojis. Kareena's actor-sister Karisma Kapoor dropped blue heart emojis. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan posted red heart emojis.

Reacting to Kareena's post, one of her fans wrote, “Tay Tay (Taimur) is the cutest ( red heart emoji).” Another person commented, “Happy birthday in advance, Tim.” Other person wrote, “Aww, I guess birthday has been started a bit early.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

The official Instagram page of Three Entertainment shares pictures from Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday celebrations based on Star Wars via Instagram Stories.

The brand named Three Entertainment, which organised Taimur's pre-birthday celebrations took to Instagram and shared pictures from his party. In one of the pictures, Kareena held younger son Jehangir Al Khan in her arms as she stood with Taimur.

Kareena, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita and younger sister of Karisma Kapoor, is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan and tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their Taimur in 2016, and younger son Jehangir in 2021.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film was a failure at the box office but was loved upon its Netflix release. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta as her upcoming project.

