Kareena Kapoor says Aamir Khan has 'gone through a lot’ in the past two years

Kareena Kapoor has said that Aamir Khan and the team of Laal Singh Chaddha have been through a lot during the making of the movie. The film, the official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, began filming in 2019 but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Besides starring in Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is also producing it under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Speaking with PTI, Kareena said that the team has worked hard on bringing the film together and added that Aamir has gone ‘through a lot’ during the making of it, which was spread over two years.

"I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it," she said.

"We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people," she added.

Kareena was pregnant with her second son, Jeh, when the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha resumed last year. The actor had previously revealed that she shot for a romantic song during her pregnancy.

On the other hand, before the last leg of Laal Singh Chaddha's filming ended, Aamir Khan issued a joint statement with Kiran Rao, announcing their split. In July, they revealed that they have parted ways but they will continue to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan.

Following their statement, Aamir and Kiran were often spotted together. She was with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh, where the film was being shot, and also addressed the press with him there.

Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release in December 2021, on the occasion of Christmas. However, the film is now slated to release in February, on Valentine's Day.