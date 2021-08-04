Kareena Kapoor says she and Saif Ali Khan 'love Ladakh', asks Kunal Kemmu to 'miss' them on his travels

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said that she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, 'love Ladakh'. Taking to Instagram, Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu shared a post as he travelled to the union territory.

Kunal Kemmu shared videos on Instagram Reels chronicling his journey from Mumbai to Ladakh. He captioned the post, "First time in the land of passes so excited to be here. It’s been a dream for so many years #ladakh #leh." Singer Mohit Chauhan's Phir Se Ud Chala song was added as the background music in the video clip.

Reacting to the post, Kareena wrote, "Finallllly Kunalllll…me and saifu love love love Ladak …miss us …" Kunal dropped a red heart emoji in reply to her comment. Incidentally, Kareena and Saif shot in Ladakh for their film Tashan. The couple fell in love on the sets of the movie and eventually got married.

Fans also dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. Several of them wrote "beautiful", "you're gonna love it!!!!", "welcome to hood" in the comments section, and wished Kunal a pleasant stay.

Kunal also shared pictures on Instagram Stories as he took a late-night flight to Ladakh. In one of the photos, he ate snacks and captioned it, "Early morning or late night home made thaepla at the aiport. Courtesy @meetmshah."

After getting vaccinated in June, Kunal had posted a picture of himself on Instagram, and had written, "Vaccinated and ready to be back on set." However, he didn't announce any upcoming projects.

The actor featured in films such as Malang and the direct-to-digital comedy Lootcase last year. He also headlined the crime thriller series Abhay, the second season of which was released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to debut as an author with her book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Her last movie was Angrezi Medium.