Kareena Kapoor on paparazzi clicking pics of sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Constantly clicking them is something I don’t like'

Kareena Kapoor’s two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan--may only be five and one respectively, but the two have already been christened ‘media darlings’. The two-star kids are often the favourites of paparazzi and over the years, Kareena says the spotlight on them has begun to irk her. In a recent interview, she said she doesn’t stop photographers from clicking them but doesn’t like it sometimes. Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan says Taimur doesn't understand why paparazzi click him

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh for short) are Kareena’s kids with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Taimur was born in 2016 and Jeh in 2021. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 after dating for several years. The couple has been popular among the paparazzi and that popularity has also spilled over to their children now.

In an interview with ETimes, Kareena talked about paparazzi clicking her kids and said, “As much as they should learn to respect us, I can’t constantly keep telling them the same thing. And I think they should also have a certain kind of respect, as we give them a lot of respect. I’m not stopping them from taking any pictures of my kids. So they should understand there is also a line that has to be drawn. So when you get your pictures of them coming out from the airport or wherever constantly clicking them is something that I don’t like. But I think they’ve kind of understood that. So we have this equation with the paparazzi. I think they also respect the fact that we have given them that picture, so now they can back off. I really appreciate the fact that they do that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taimur, in particular, has noticed this spotlight and been rattled by it too, Kareena added. “He doesn’t like it. The idea is that his parents are famous. He tells me that you and abba are famous but why do they like taking my pictures. Because I am not famous. And I told him that yes you’re not famous, you are no one; so he is still figuring that why they’re taking his pictures. Of course, he gets a little rattled, he’s just five and a half and he’s been constantly clicked but we’ve also been open about it because I can’t go and stop it. Everybody looks at him like a star. But he’s not a star, he’s an innocent kid, he has no idea about it as long as he gets to live his life,” Kareena added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to release on Friday, August 11. The film stars Aamir Khan with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON