Kareena Kapoor shares closer look at her home in new video, don't miss the grand poster bed

Kareena Kapoor shared a new video on Instagram on Thursday. While her video is an ad for an oral hygiene brand, Kareena shot for it at her home in Mumbai, giving fans a look inside the new place.

The video shows Kareena Kapoor sitting on her grand poster bed in red-toned wood. Next to her is a bedside table in the same finish, a large lamp with Chenoiserie art on it. White drapes hang around the poster bed and it is decked with bright pillows.

Another portion of the video shows her stepping out of her room to another area with a dark wood sideboard to her left. It is decorated with multiple boxes with intricate details and a typewriter. Over it, hang a few framed sketches. Another scene shows Kareena in a tiny balcony, watering her plants.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan bought the home last year and shifted into it earlier this year, ahead of the arrival of their second baby. In an interview, designer Darshini Shah, who had designed the couple's old Fortune Heights home, as well as worked on the refurbishment of Saif's ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace, gave details about the new house.

Also read: Does Sara Ali Khan look ‘naughty’ or ‘sweet’ in baby photo? Aunt Saba Ali Khan asks fans

She had told a leading daily, “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”