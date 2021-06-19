Kareena Kapoor shares Jab We Met's iconic line after Cristiano Ronaldo endorsed water over cola

Kareena Kapoor has seemingly reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture of endorsing water over soft drinks. Earlier this week, the international footballer was seen shifting soft drink bottles to one side and lifting a water bottle to promote drinking water.

Following the now-famous gesture, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post featuring her 'paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai' line from her movie Jab We Met. ​In the Imtiaz Ali starrer, Kareena's Geet delivered the dialogue after she raced from one station to another. As the vendor hands over the bottle to her, Geet says, "Cola-shola sab apni jagah hai, par paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai." Kareena shared the post with '100' and cool emojis.

Kareena Kapoor shares a post featuring her dialogue from Jab We Met.

On Monday, during a pre-match press conference for UEFA Euro 2020, Cristiano wasn't pleased with the fact that two Coca-Cola bottles were kept in front of him. The Portuguese star moved the bottles out of the camera view and encouraged people to drink water instead. This gesture took $4 billion from Coca-Cola's market value and its shares dropped 1.6 percent.

Before Kareena, Amrita Rao had also reacted to his gesture. Days after her 'jal lijiye' scene from Vivaah had gone viral, paving the way for numerous memes, she came across a meme that combined the scene with Cristiano's gesture. "Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano made the 'Jal lijiye' meme international!" a Twitter user tweeted with a meme. Resharing the meme, Amrita said, "Wat'er Are U Saying !!!"

Wat'er Are U Saying !!! 😛🥤 https://t.co/DAs984Ayj2 — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) June 16, 2021

Also read: Kareena Kapoor meets her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora after 2 months, shares pics from get-together

Kareena has been busy with her personal life lately. The actor welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. While she's given glimpses of the little one, the couple has kept his identity and name under the wraps. Kareena is set to appear in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.