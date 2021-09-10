Kareena Kapoor shares pics with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Tim’s little clay Ganpati'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared pictures with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and elder son Taimur Ali Khan as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in their new home. Taking to Instagram, Kareena also shared photos of Taimur's 'clay Ganpati'. However, Saif and Kareena's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan didn't feature in the pictures.

In the first picture, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan stood in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha with folded hands while Kareena Kapoor smiled, looking at her son. While Saif opted for a white kurta-pyjama, Kareena wore yellow loungewear, and Taimur sported a white and blue printed kurta.

The next picture gave a glimpse of Taimur's small clay idols of Ganesha. Placed on a white inverted paper plate, the clay idols were of yellow, orange, blue and purple colours. Several balls of clay also lay near the small idols. The plate stood on a table near a laptop.

In the last picture, Saif and Taimur stood near the Lord Ganesha idol and prayed. Several plates with flowers, incense sticks stood near the idol. The room was flanked by a balcony decorated with plants.

Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier this year. However, they have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kareena had said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”