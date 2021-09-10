Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares pics with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Tim’s little clay Ganpati'
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares pics with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Tim’s little clay Ganpati'

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in their new home. She shared pictures on Instagram. Check out her post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared pictures with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and elder son Taimur Ali Khan as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in their new home. Taking to Instagram, Kareena also shared photos of Taimur's 'clay Ganpati'. However, Saif and Kareena's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan didn't feature in the pictures.

In the first picture, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan stood in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha with folded hands while Kareena Kapoor smiled, looking at her son. While Saif opted for a white kurta-pyjama, Kareena wore yellow loungewear, and Taimur sported a white and blue printed kurta.

The next picture gave a glimpse of Taimur's small clay idols of Ganesha. Placed on a white inverted paper plate, the clay idols were of yellow, orange, blue and purple colours. Several balls of clay also lay near the small idols. The plate stood on a table near a laptop.

RELATED STORIES

In the last picture, Saif and Taimur stood near the Lord Ganesha idol and prayed. Several plates with flowers, incense sticks stood near the idol. The room was flanked by a balcony decorated with plants.

Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier this year. However, they have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor says ‘it’s unfathomable’ that people can troll her kids Taimur, Jehangir

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kareena had said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan saif ali khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

I am getting freedom to explore content like never before: Rohan Shankar

Kiara Advani’s lookalike recreates Shershaah look, fans cannot tell them apart

Priyanka Chopra's Activist reality show brutally trolled, compared to ‘hell’

Can you spot Deepika, Katrina in this old pic from a fashion show?
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP