Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon to star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, announce 'dream cast' with magazine cover

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon posed together in a new cover shoot for fashion magazine Vogue India recently. The motion cover was unveiled on Tuesday evening with all the actors dressed in black in a small monochrome teaser video. The accompanying words--dream cast--led many fans to believe this was the announcement of a new project. The three are starring in The Crew, a film by Rhea Kapoor, something that had been speculated for a while. Also read: Kareena Kapoor confirms new film with Rhea Kapoor about three women

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster was shared by Vogue India on Tuesday evening, which had Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti--dressed in black--adjusting their clothes and posing for the camera. The caption simply read, “Gang’s all here. Stay tuned!” Minutes later, Rhea Kapoor shared the same poster and revealed that it was indeed the cast of her next film titled The Crew. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her long caption, Rhea wrote, “After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri.”

The film, as per reports, is a comedy based on the airline industry. Kareena had confirmed she was doing a film with Rhea back in July but hadn’t divulged the details. “I am doing a film with Rhea Kapoor. It is not Veere 2, it is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story.” Although she hadn’t divulged details of the cast, she had revealed, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited,” she had told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Going by Rhea’s statement that the film will begin shoot next year, it can be assumed that it is targeting either a late-2023 or an early-2024 release. No other details have been announced yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON