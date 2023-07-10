Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying beach volleyball match in Italy. See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently on vacation in Italy, has shared several pictures giving a glimpse of her day. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena gave a peek at how she and son Taimur Ali Khan spent their Sunday. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan go out for lunch, pose for selfies as they holiday with their friends in Italy)

Kareena shares Taimur's photo

Kareena posted a picture of the greenery from the balcony of her hotel room. She wrote along with it, "Good morning (rainbow and red heart emojis)." The next photo featured Kareena's elder son Taimur Ali Khan as he enjoyed a volleyball match in a stadium.

In the picture, Taimur was shirtless and had his back to the camera. Taimur crossed his hands and looked at the arena. The players were seen on the field on a sunny day. Kareena wrote alongside the photo, "Beach volleyball (red heart emoji)." She also added that the match was between US and Norway as she shared, "(US flag) vs (Norway flag)." Kareena also wrote, "What a match (okay emojis)."

Kareena added a picture from the match and wrote, "Vibe." The last picture gave a glimpse of her dinner. She posted a close-up image of a red bowl with soup placed next to a lit red candle. There were other dishes too on the table. Kareena added a 'dinner time!' sticker to the photo.

Kareena took a trip to Italy

Kareena has been sharing pictures of her family vacation from Italy. Recently, she shared a new picture with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. In the picture, the duo posed in casual outfits. Saif donned a bright red shirt paired with brown shorts and white shoes, while Kareena opted for a black and white striped long dress paired with yellow shoes.

Recently, the actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her beach day. In the picture, Kareena posed for the camera on the beach dressed in her red bikini. She captioned the post, "Summer times." Kareena married Saif on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena in The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

