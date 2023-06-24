Kareena Kapoor watches Taimur, Jehangir, Inaaya play together in London park, Saba Ali Khan calls Jeh ‘gunda’. See pic

All of the Pataudi siblings, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are vacationing in London these days. Saba has now shared a picture of all the young kids in the family as they posed together during their playtime in a park. Kareena Kapoor was also spotted in the background. Also read: Saif Ali Khan makes victory sign as he poses with Kareena Kapoor on London vacation, Jeh has fun in Hyde Park. See pics

Taimur, Jehangir play with cousin Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Taimur, Jehangir and Inaaya are all chilling in London.

Sharing the picture of Taimur, Jehangir and Inaaya, Saba wrote on Instagram, “Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit! Love my Munchkins! #innijaan #jehjaan #timtim #auntlove #alwaysandforever.” All of them raised their one hand up to pose for the picture. Kareena is seen sitting on the ground near a tree behind them. Saba mentioned the location as Princess Diana Memorial Garden, Kensington Gardens.

A fan commented on the picture, “All beauty in one frame.” Another called them “Cutiessssss”. A fan also wrote, “Cutie’s Masha’Allah and of course Kareena.” A fan also joked, “Jeh 1st”.

Saba's posts for Jehangir and Inaaya

Saba shared a solo picture of Jeh as well from the park. He was seen smiling while holding an orange in his hands. Saba captioned it, “My Gunda jaan Baba! He's become a mischievous young boy and I love him More!! Reunited....in London again! Hyde park..… Munchkins are growing up fast! Mahsha'Allah!” She mentioned herself as the photographer in the post.

The picture seem to be two days old as Saba had shared a picture with Inaaya in the same pink clothes. She had captioned it, “Y Babies. My Jaan.... inni and aani waiting for the bus! Clicked by @sakpataudi And Sister squad... posing in the park! Clicked by ....#innijaan Mahsha'Allah! #motherdaughter #photography #talent #loveyou #both #memories #alwaysandforever.”

Pictures shared by Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan from London.

Kareena, Soha also keeping their fans updated

Meanwhile, Kareena and Soha have also been sharing pictures and videos from London. On Friday, Soha shared a video of their playtime in the park and captioned it, "Who said parks are just for kids? #summer2023." She had earlier shared a picture with Saif and written, “Sibling summer continues.”

On Friday, Kareena shared pictures of herself, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur from BBC Earth Experience. Saif made a victory sign in one of the selfies.

