Kareena Kapoor has given Shah Rukh Khan fans another reason to look forward to King. Sharing a picture of the two actors together, Kareena hinted at something special coming up on December 24, 2026. While she hasn't spelt out what the surprise is, reports have already suggested that the two stars will reunite for a special song in the upcoming film. The post comes just as the makers of King build anticipation around the film.

Kareena has a special birthday message for SRK

Kareena Kapoor confirms special song with Shah Rukh Khan in King, shares teaser photo on his birthday.

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Kareena posted a black-and-white silhouette of herself and Shah Rukh on Instagram. The two appear to be facing each other, seemingly about to break into a dance, with dramatic lights in the background. The picture reveals very little, but it's been enough to get fans wondering when the song will be out. They have previously shared screen space in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ra.One, Asoka and a special song in Don.

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Sharing the picture on his 61st birthday, Kareena wished the superstar and dropped what could be a hint about their next collaboration. She wrote: “Happy Birthday King 👑 The forever Ruler of the kingdom ⭐ Let’s dance together… 💃🕺 Can’t wait 🎉 24-12-26 💖.”

Deep Dive Is Kareena Kapoor reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King? Kareena hinted at a possible collaboration by sharing a dance-themed picture with Shah Rukh and writing, “Let’s dance together.” Reports suggest they may reunite for a special song, but she has not confirmed the surprise. What does December 24, 2026 mean in Kareena Kapoor’s King post? December 24, 2026, is the scheduled theatrical release date for King. Kareena included the date in her birthday message to Shah Rukh, but did not explain what the hinted surprise would be. What is Shah Rukh Khan’s film King about? King is reported to follow an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and his young protégé, portrayed by Suhana Khan. Siddharth Anand is directing the film.

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What is the December 24 date about?

{{^usCountry}} December 24 will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres with King, his first big-screen release since Dunki in 2023. The actor had a memorable year in 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This time, he is returning with a large ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make special appearances in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} December 24 will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres with King, his first big-screen release since Dunki in 2023. The actor had a memorable year in 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This time, he is returning with a large ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make special appearances in the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to the excitement, the makers released the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika, at midnight on November 2. Sharing the song on social media, Shah Rukh wrote, “This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder…Of Love and other Battles…This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING in cinemas 24.12.26.” The song release comes a week after the makers unveiled a new poster of the film, giving fans another glimpse into the world of King.

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About King

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno. It is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana.