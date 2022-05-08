Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor pose with Sanjay Kapoor in new pic, he calls themselves 'the Kapoors from Chembur'

Karisma Kapoor held a dinner party at her house on Thursday, which was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra among others. Sanjay Kapoor was also present at the get-together along with his wife Maheep Kapoor, and has shared a new picture from the gathering. Also Read| Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's dinner at Karisma Kapoor's home. See pics

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a picture, which showed him posing with Karisma and Kareena. Sanjay was standing in the middle with Karisma holding his arm on one side, and Kareena leaning on his shoulder from the other. The trio smiled for the camera.

The actor captioned the picture, "The Kapoors from Chembur," and added the hashtag #bonding. Fans showered love on the post, with one writing, "So cute together," while another commented, "The Kapoors," adding red heart emojis. A fan complimented Sanjay, "You’re looking so handsome sir." Another said, "All beauties in a frame."

Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor was also seen in a picture shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Manish also shared a picture with Karisma and Kareena and wrote, "The stunning girls always." In another selfie, Manish posed with Karisma and Sanjay.

Malaika Arora had also shared pictures from the party, as well as a photograph of a dinner table filled with delicacies including biryani, fish, and raita. She shared the image on Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Uff....yumm."

Sanjay was last seen in the Netflix series The Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and Manav Kaul. Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Brown directed by Abhinay Deo. Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. She is also set to make her OTT debut with a Netflix film to be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

