Karisma Kapoor wears black dress as she steps out for dinner with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Karisma Kapoor went out for dinner with her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur at a restaurant in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, a paparazzo account posted a video in which Karisma was seen exiting the restaurant. For the outing, Karisma was seen in a printed floral outfit and black heels. She also carried a bag with her. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor, ex-husband Sunjay Kapur meet at son Kiaan's birthday bash)

In the clip, Karisma smiled and waved to the paparazzi as she walked towards her car. She was also seen mouthing 'thank you'. Though Sunjay stood near her car, the duo didn't talk to one another. In another video, Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapoor was also seen along with her friends. Samaira was seen in a black dress and white sneakers.

This isn't the first time that Karisma and Sunjay met in recent times. Earlier in March this year, Karisma and Sunjay celebrated their son Kiaan Raj Kapoor's birthday. They were then spotted together in public after a long time. Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev and their children had also joined them.

Karisma married Sunjay, a Delhi-based businessman, in 2003. The former couple share two children--Samaira and Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce became messy when both parties levelled several allegations against each other and was finally granted in 2016. Sunjay married Priya Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have two children – son Azarias Kapur and daughter Safira Chatwal (from Priya's first marriage).

In an interview to Hindustan Times after the divorce, Karisma’s father-actor Randhir Kapoor had said, “Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don’t need to run after anyone’s money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a third-class man. I never wanted Karisma marrying him. He has debauchery in his ­system and never cared for his wife. He has been giving bull*** to her, and living with another woman. The entire Delhi knows how he is. I would not like to say anything more than this.”

Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut with the 2020 web series Mentalhood. Fans will see Karisma in the upcoming series Brown, helmed by Abhinay Deo. Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan. She will also be seen in a film, which is scheduled for a 2024 release, after 12 years.

