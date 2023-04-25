Gearing up for Murder Mubarak on OTT, Karisma Kapoor says she’ll continue to be picky and choosy about projects she chooses

With her web show Brown getting into the spotlight internationally, many expect Karisma Kapoor to take up more acting projects. But the actor is not in any hurry, and wants to do things at her own pace.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor’s web show Brown became a part of Berlin Market Selects 2023 (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now, I am getting to do what I want which is creatively challenging like Brown. I will continue to be quite picky and choosy about what I want to do,” says Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her next web project, director Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Thea actor was 17 when she made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991. Having worked non-stop for many years, the 48-year-old decided to take a break for from showbiz after the 2003 TV show, Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny.

And today, she doesn’t regret her decision one bit. “I enjoyed the break a lot. I started working at a very young age, and I enjoyed that time away. ,” says the actor, who returned to the acting world in 2012 with Dangerous Ishhq, but has remained exceptionally selective for the past few years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ever since I have returned to the acting world, it has been a very conscious decision to be very selective while picking my projects. It was my decision to steer away for a long time as my kids were young, and I wanted to give them that time. And I enjoyed that time because I was in no rush or hurry,” she says.

Today, three decades down the line, Kapoor feels content with her career trajectory. “Life teaches you a lot. We should always take things in a positive way to grow as an actor. In my case, I think I have taken all the lessons that life gave me and put it in the right place. There must have been things that I didn’t know when I was 16-17 when I was dancing around trees. But today, things are different.” she wraps up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}