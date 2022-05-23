Kartik Aaryan fails to get a ticket for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, thanks fans for the housefull board. See pics

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the box office success of his latest outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor visited Gaiety cinema in Mumbai but failed to get a ticket for himself as the show was housefull. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 review: Kartik Aaryan film is a well-made sequel; Tabu shines)

Kartik then took pictures with the housefull board and his fans. He shared the pictures on his Instagram. One of the images showed him holding the housefull board while everyone around him clicked his pictures. The other three pics showed him standing amid his fans, outside the cinema hall.

Sharing the pictures, he tweeted, "As actors we crave for this day ..This Housefull board !! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire. Thank you to the Audience."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made an opening collection of ₹14 crore on Friday and the collections rose to ₹18 crore on Saturday.

Thanking his fans for the grand opening that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw in theatres, Kartik wrote on Instagram, "Thank you to the Audience for making our #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Historical#Gratitude."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 clashed with Kangana Ranaut's action film, Dhaakad, that bombed at the box office and is said to have collected les than ₹1 crore on day one of the release. Kangana congratulated Kartik on his film's box office succes. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office…congratulations to the entire team of the film.” Kangana tagged Kartik and Kiara Advani, who stars opposite Kartik in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the remake also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

